A look at the most expensive home for sale in Ottawa

On the shores of the Ottawa River in the community of Dunrobin, Ont., sits Ottawa's most expensive home on the market.

River View Estate is a 27.8-acre property featuring a home with water views, wooded trails, sports facilities and 835 feet of waterfront, according to the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"Simply spectacular! This is the quintessential estate property: where lifestyle meets function and beauty," says the listing.

The single-family home has six bedrooms, six full baths and three partial bathrooms, and a six plus car attached heated garage. There is an indoor pool and a two-bedroom guest house on the property.

"The perfectly-manicured meandering driveway leads to the home. Entering, one passes the private baseball diamond with stands, putting greens and lighted tennis court," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"The waterfront has been superbly groomed to include a beachfront entertainment/relaxation dock reminiscent of a Miami or Malibu beach club. This property invokes a rural getaway with an abundance of activities at hand, including golf, baseball, tennis, hiking and boating."

"The front door opens to a foyer with jaw-dropping water views found throughout the main floor living areas. The spacious dining room is ahead and stunning arched hallways with soaring ceilings lead left and right creating a sense of elegant grandeur," says the listing. "The large living room features a gas fireplace, glass-doored access to the exquisite library and breathtaking views."

The home features an open concept kitchen and family room that offers views that take in both the water and the property, with floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen features slate flooring, granite counters and an island with counter seating.

An entertainment wing of the home includes a large recreation room with a full bar, a second full kitchen and a "fabulous home theatre", according to the listing.

"The bedroom wing is well situated for privacy. The jaw-dropping primary suite enjoys a dream, custom walk-in closet, terrace access and a huge ensuite bathroom," says the listing, adding there are two second-floor bedroom suite lofts and a two-bedroom guest house on the property.

River View Estate is on the market for $8.8 million, the most expensive home on the market in Ottawa according to Christie's International Real Estate and Realtor.ca.

"This incredible estate property is unlike any other lifestyle property to have come to the market in Ottawa: it offers views and water access, resort elements, sports amenities and a superlative layout."

A recent report by Engel & Volkers finds homes priced over $1 million accounted for 18 per cent of the market so far in 2022. There were 171 home sales in June, down from 269 in May.

MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES ON THE MARKET IN OTTAWA