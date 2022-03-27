A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this spring.

Christie's International Real Estate says the "River View Estate" is located in Dunrobin.

"This is the quintessential estate property: where lifestyle meets function and beauty. The proud, gated approach to River View Estate foreshadows the sophisticated and tranquil ethos of the property. A perfectly-manicured meandering driveway leads to the home," Christie's says.

The home includes six bedrooms, six full baths and a six car attached heated garage. There is a guest house, an indoor pool and tennis court.

The three bedroom, two full bath home overlooking Dow's Lake and the Rideau Canal was built in 2019. The third floor includes a rooftop terrace, with panoramic views of the canal, Dow's Lake and the Arboretium.

"Uncompromising design, unparalleled sense of style," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"This home is unlike any other property ever to have come to the market in Ottawa. Its iconic vantage point over The Rideau Canal and Dow's Lake, incredible use of space and design and unique interpretation of the outdoors make it a true masterpiece property."

CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming took a tour of the home in December 2021.

This five bedroom, seven bathroom home is located in Rockcliffe Park.

"This luxurious home situated on a 19579 S.Q.F.T. private lot backs on treed green space from Lornado inspires to fit into the natural settings and the surroundings," the listing on Realtor.ca says.

"Tranquil panoramic view from terrace off primary suite indulges in the surrounding private oasis."

The home was built in 2017.

This two-storey home overlooks the Rideau Canal, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

"Be transported, by semi-private elevator, to two-levels of breathtaking contemporary craftsmanship, announcing approximately 4,000 sq ft of luxurious, functional space & priceless views of the Rideau Canal," the listing on Realtor.ca says.

"Be greeted by the magnificent scale of an open main floor including kitchen, living & dining areas, powder-room & office."

The home was built in 2019.

This home on River Road in Ottawa's south end includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a home gym and a whirlpool tub.

"Luxury country living with complete privacy close to the city. This stunning custom home, set on 80 acres, has stone wall accents and wood vaulted cathedral ceilings throughout,' the listing on Realtor.ca says.

The home was built in 2010.

This four bedroom, six bathroom home is located in Rockcliffe Park.

"Situated on a large corner lot on sought-after Crescent Road in the heart of the Old Village, this home offers features spectacular terrace and garden views, elegant wainscotting and moulding, and superb sightlines," the listing on Realtor.ca says.

"The dreamy fenced backyard has gorgeous gardens, a courtyard set behind a picturesque wrought iron gate and a fabulous 40-foot saltwater pool."

The home includes a covered veranda with an outdoor fireplace, home theatre and a wine cellar.

This five bedroom, eight bathroom home is located in Manotick.

"Sitting on one of the best lots with just under 3 acres of prvt+landscaped land, this custom built 10,000 sqft home offers it all," says the listing on Realtor.ca

The "backyard resort" includes an oversized saltwater pool, cabana, hot tub and outdoor kitchen. There is also a gym, game room, golf room and customized wet bar in the basement.