A look at the Soo Greyhounds' two new forwards

The OHL trade deadline passed a little over a week ago and the last chance for clubs to bolster their lineups heading into the final stretch of the season saw the Soo Greyhounds bring in two new forwards.

Coach John Dean told CTV News in an interview, Brendan Sirizzotti and Julian Fantino bring a much-needed element to the squad.

"We’ve had some trouble putting the puck in the net this year. And two guys that we brought in, I think are both capable of filling the net in spades," Dean said.

The acquisitions are paying off so far.

Sirizzotti, who the Hounds brought in in December in exchange for two draft picks, has 11 points in 12 games with his new club.

"They told me that they’re going to need some scoring from me, whether that’s goals or assists. I feel like I’ve kind of put that to the table and I’ve got to keep bringing it and more. But for now, it’s just swell."

Eighteen-year-old Fantino came over from the Owen Sound Attack on Jan. 9 and has three points in four games in the Sault.

He said he also feels there's a fit in the locker room.

"(It's) just a fresh start for me, new opportunity, just trying to make the most of it. I know they have a great staff here and great guys on the team. The transition was very smooth and the guys, the staff have made me feel very comfortable."

In addition to bringing in the pair, Soo brass shipped out Luc Brzustowski and Tyler Savard.

It's something that can be difficult for the whole team says second-year Hound Jordan D'Intino.

"It’s tough to see for sure, but it’s a business, it’s part of the game. A couple of my good buddies went, Brzustowski and Savard, but you know we got Siz- Sirizzotti and Fantino. You usually don’t find guys that are too bad."

D'Intino is among a host of players getting more opportunities as the coaching staff re-evaluates lines and roles.

Something Dean said can be a huge benefit to younger players.

"They do play different roles and they are going to get more critical minutes I’d say. More opportunity in critical situations. That’s just good for their growth and good for our team," the coach said.

Despite the relative success of the two newest Hounds, Dean said he isn’t putting too much pressure on them to perform and expects the roster moves will pay off in the post-season.