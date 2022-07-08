A look back at more than a century of Stampede parade marshals

More than 100 individuals and groups have had the honour of being named "Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal."

Kevin Costner, the marshal for the 2022 parade, is just the latest in a tradition that goes back more than a century.

The list of marshals includes politicians, Hollywood celebrities, sports heroes and royalty.

The tradition actually predates the first Stampede of 1912, when parades were held as part of the Calgary Exhibition.

James "Cappy" Smart, Calgary's fire chief, had the honour from 1904 to 1939.

Guy Weadick, founder of the Stampede, joined Smart as co-marshal in the 1923 parade.

Three prime ministers - Louis St. Laurent, Lester B. Pearson and Pierre Trudeau - have been marshals.

Celebrities from the entertainment world have included Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Walt Disney, Wilf Carter and Rita McNeil.

Sports heroes who have lead the parade include Nancy Greene, Gaetan Boucher and Catriona Le May Doan.

Even some non-humans have led the parade. Spuds MacKenzie, a mascot for Bud Light beer, did it in 1988. Mickey Mouse did it in 1972, and he was joined by Minnie in 1983 and 1995.

CTV News created a montage of some of the most memorable marshals, using photos from the Calgary Stampede Archives, and our own CTV Calgary video library.

Below is a full list of all marshals from 1904 to 2022.

CALGARY STAMPEDE PARADE MARSHALS

2021 - Katari Right Hand Indigenous Dancer

2020 - Filipe Masetti Leite Long Rider

2019 - Amber Marshall Actress

2018 - Mark McMorris Olympic Snowboarder

2017 - Chief Roy Fox Kainai/Blood Tribe

2017 - Chief Stanley (Stan) C. Grier Piikani Nation

2017 - Joseph Weasel Child Siksika Nation

2017 - Chief Darcy Dixon Bearspaw First Nation

2017 - Ernest Wesley Wesley First Nation

2017 - Chief Aaron Young Chiniki First Nation

2017 - Chief Lee Crowchild Tsuut’ina Nation

2016 - Jann Arden Singer

2016 - Paul Brandt Singer

2015 - Kaillie Humphries Olympic Bobsledder

2014 - William Shatner Actor

*2014 - Gilmore Junio Olympic Speed Skater

*2014 - Denny Morrison Olympic Speed Skater

2013 - Chris Hadfield Canadian Astronaut

2012 - Ian Tyson Singer

2011 - Rick Hansen Canada's Man in Motion

2010 - Jett McCoy The Amazing Race runner up and Rodeo contestant

2010 - Cord McCoy The Amazing Race runner up and Rodeo contestant

2009 - Mike Holmes World Skills Honourary Spokesperson

2008 - Patsy Rodgers First-ever Calgary Stampede Queen, 1946

2007 - Benjamin Jordan Breast Cancer Fundraiser

2007 - Aaron Jackson Breast Cancer Fundraiser

2007 - Rob Lewis Breast Cancer Fundraiser

2007 - Carlos Koppen Breast Cancer Fundraiser

2006 - Sara Renner Olympic Cross-Country Skier

2005 - Ralph Klein Premier of Alberta

2005 - Norman Kwong Lieutenant Governor of Alberta

2004 - Darryl Sutter Calgary Flames Head Coach

2004 - Ken King Calgary Flames President and CEO

2004 - Robyn Regehr Calgary Flames Defenseman

2003 - Iris Glass Grand Dame of Chuckwagon Racing

2002 - Lloyd Roberson News Anchor

2002 - Catriona Le May Doan Olympic Speed Skating Gold Medalist

2001 - Chris Hadfield Canadian Astronaut

2000 - Ron MacLean Sportscaster

1999 - Herman Linder Rodeo and All-Around Champion

1998 - Sam Elliot Actor

1997 - Jack Palance Actor

1996 - Dennis Weaver Actor

1995 - Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Entertainers

1994 - Al Duerr Mayor of Calgary

1993 - Christopher Reeve Actor

1993 - Ralph Klein Premier of Alberta

1992 - Leslie Neilson Actor

1991 - Rita McNeil Singer

1991 - LGen Kent R. Foster Canadian Armed Forces

1990 - Ray Hnatyshn Governor General of Canada

1989 - Strater Crowfoot Chief of Siksika First Nation

1989 - Una Wesley Chief of Bearspaw First Nation

1989 - Roy Whitney Chief of Tsuu T'ina First Nation

1989 - Leonard Bastien Chief of Piikani First Nation

1989 - John Snow Chief of Nakoda-Wesley First Nation

1989 - George LaBelle Chief of Chiniki First Nation

1989 - John Shot Both Sides Chief of Kainai First Nation

1988 - Robin Burwash Champion Bareback Bronc Rider

1988 - Tracy Wilson Olympic Pairs Figure Skating Bronze Medalist

1988 - Robert McCall Olympic Pairs Figure Skating Bronze Medalist

1988 - Brian Orser Olympic Figure Skating Silver Medalist

1988 - Tom Glass Champion Chuckwagon Driver

1988 - Spuds Mackenzie Dog Mascot

1987 - Todd Brooker World Cup Skier

1987 - Laurie Graham World Cup Skier

1986 - Bob Johnson Calgary Flames Head Coach

1986 - Doug Risebrough Calgary Flames Centre

1986 - Lanny McDonald Calgary Flames Right Winger

1986 - Jim Peplinski Calgary Flames Right Winger

1986 - Sharon Wood First woman to climb Mt. Everest

1985 - Jillian Richardson Olympic Track and Field Silver Medalist

1985 - Tom Pontin Olympic Swimmer Silver Medalist

1985 - Carolyn Waldo Olympic Synchronized Swimming Silver Medalist

1985 - Kelly Kryczka Olympic Synchronized Swimming Silver Medalist

1985 - Steve Fonyo Cancer Fundraiser

1984 - Gaeton Boucher Four-time Olympic medalist in Speed Skating

1984 - Wilf Carter Singer

1983 - Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Entertainers

1983 - Lanny McDonald Calgary Flames Right Winger

1982 - Tom Bews Champion Saddle Bronc Rider

1982 - Tom Erickson Champion Calf Roper

1982 - Tommy Dorchester Champion Chuckwagon Driver

1982 - Willie deWit Boxer

1982 - Joe Alexander Champion Steer Wrestler

1982 - Larry Mahan Bareback Bronc Rider

1981 - Lord Baden-Powell Grandson of Scouts Founder

1981 - Chester Hull Lieutenant-General of the Canadian Armed Forces

1981 - Frank C. Lynch-Staunton Lieutenant Governor of Alberta

1981 - Edward Chreyer Governor General of Canada

1981 - Larry Mahan Cowboy

1980 - Ken Taylor Ambassador to Iran

1979 - Wilf Carter Singer

1978 - Pierre Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada

1977 - Maurice Nadon First French Canadian Commissioner of the RCMP

1977 - Prince Charles Prince of Wales

1977 - Chiefs of Treaty 7 First Nations

1976 - Stephen M. Ford Son of U.S. President Gerald Ford

1975 - Peter Lougheed Premier of Alberta

1974 - Douglas Bader British Second World War Flying Ace

1974 - C.H. "Punch" Dickins First World War Flying Ace and Pioneer Aviator

1974 - Eugene Cernan Apollo 17 Space Flight Commander

1973 - W.L. Higgitt Commissioner of the RCMP

1972 - Mickey Mouse Disney Entertainer

1971 - Pierre Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada

1969 - Ron Northcott & Rink Curling Champion

1968 - Billy Henry Pioneer

1967 - Nancy Greene Champion Alpine Skier

1966 - Red Adair Oil Field Firefighter

1966 - Elaine Tanner Champion Swimmer

1966 - Bernie Sparkes Champion Curler

1966 - Fred Storey Champion Curler

1966 - George Fink Champion Curler

1965 - Walt Disney CEO, Disney Studios

1964 - Lester Pearson Prime Minister of Canada

1963 - Bob Hope Comedian

1962 - C.W. Harvison Commissioner of the RCMP

1961 - H.E. Señora Mateos Lopez Wife of the President of Mexico

1960 - Phil Harris Entertainer and Comedian

1959 - Bing Crosby Entertainer

1958 - Frederick Hume Mayor of Vancouver

1957 - Wilfred Hamel Mayor of Vancouver

1956 - Hiram McCallum Mayor of Toronto

1954 - J.M. Miller Parade Chairman

1950 - Louis St. Laurent Prime Minister of Canada

1949 - Malcolm Boyd Calgary Police Chief

1948 - Royal Canadian Mounted Police ---

1946 - Viscount and Lady Alexander Governor General of Canada and Wife

1945 - Members of the Canadian Armed Forces ---

1944 - Women of the Canadian Military ---

1943 - Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve ---

1940 - Soldiers training at Currie Barracks ---

1928 - Viscount and Lady Willingdon Governor General of Canada and Wife

1925 - Hoot Gibson Rodeo Champion and Actor

1923 - George Webster Mayor of Calgary

1923 - Guy Weadick Founder of the Calgary Stampede

1923 - I.G. Ruttle ---

1912 - Duke and Duchess of Connaught Governor General of Canada and wife

1904-1939 - James "Cappy" Smart Chief of the Calgary Fire Department

*Denotes an Honourary Parade Marshal