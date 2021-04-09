A look back at Prince Philip's visits to Manitoba

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died at age 99, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday.

Throughout his life, Prince Philip visited Manitoba a number of times, with his most recent visit taking place in 2010.

The following is a list of Prince Philip’s visits to Manitoba over the years:

1951 – Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip make their first official visit to Manitoba.

1959 – The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visit Manitoba as part of their tour of Canada.

1967 – Prince Philip makes a solo trip to Winnipeg to open the Pan American Games.

1970 – The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Charles visit Manitoba to participate in the 100th anniversary of the province’s entry into Confederation.

Tree-shaded Broadway Ave. in Winnipeg was lined 20 deep with cheering crowds July 15, 1970 as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip drove in an open carriage escorted by horsemen of RCMP Musical Ride to the legislature building for Manitoba Centennial Day Ceremonies. (CP PHOTO/Peter Bregg)

1978 – Prince Philip travels to Manitoba to take part in functions, such as the St. Boniface General Hospital Research Foundation Award.

1984 – Prince Philip visits Thompson, Man., to present the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards.

1997 – The Duke of Edinburgh comes to Manitoba to view flood damage.

2002 – The Queen and Prince Philip make an official visit to Winnipeg.

The Queen and Prince Philip wave as they depart Winnipeg on October 9, 2002. Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

2010 – The Queen and Prince Philip visit Winnipeg for an official visit.