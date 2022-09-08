iHeartRadio

A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years

image.jpg

As the country mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many turn their thoughts to her visits to Manitoba over the years.

The Queen - the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state - has visited the province six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.

Her most recent visit was in July 2010 when she stopped in the City of Winnipeg.

The following is a list of the Queen's visits to Manitoba:

1951 – Their Highnesses the Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh make their first official visit to Manitoba

1959 – Queen Elizabeth II along with His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh make a stop in Manitoba during a tour of Canada

1970 – Queen Elizabeth II visits Manitoba to participate in the 100th anniversary of the province's entry into Confederation.

1984 – Queen Elizabeth II makes official visits in Winnipeg, Dauphin, Brandon and Dugald

2002 – Queen Elizabeth II makes an official visit to Winnipeg

2010 – Queen Elizabeth II makes an official visit to Winnipeg

