If you have been to Commissioners Park at Dow's Lake you have likely seen it, a landmark home adorned with wood and windows.

If you're wondering what it looks like inside, wonder no more. The house is for sale and, as it one of the capital's most recognized homes, it's only fitting that it is listed as Ottawa's most expensive, as well.

If you plan to buy a home, many will tell you it's all about location, location, location and this hot piece of property has just that.

55 Old Sunset Blvd. is 4500 sq. ft. of Bauhaus inspired perfection fronting Dow's Lake. There are glass walls that fold away to reveal sweeping 50-foot long balconies and there is a third storey rooftop terrace overlooking the Rideau Canal, with views of the Arboretum.

You could say this is a million dollar view but it'll cost you a bit more than that.

At a price tag of $8 million, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is the Ottawa's highest priced property and the co-listing agent Marilyn Wilson, of Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties Inc. as well as Christie's International Real Estate says this is the only one like it.

"We've actually already had many, many showings on this house because it's so iconic," Wilson says.

Both local and international buyers are interested in snatching up the multi-million dollar two-year-old home.

Every detail is top-notch and built to entertain. It is smart home enabled; it has heated concrete floors throughout, walnut accents, fireplaces everywhere, and a wood-burning pizza oven in the kitchen.

The master bedroom is also spectacular, with curved windows, an elevator to access every level of the home, a beautiful ensuite bathroom, and a huge walk-in closet.

The hidden four-car garage has heated floors as well.

During its 2018 construction, community members were unsure if it would fit in. At the time, some neighbours cited concerns that it was too big and obstructing their view of the park.

However, that seems to be in the past and the $8 million home is now a signature feature of the Dow's Lake area.