Regina’s priciest residential real estate listing is available for a buyer seeking a spacious home in Regina’s east end, surrounded by green space in a developing community.

The property listed at 3509 Green Brook Rd. is going for $2,349,900. It boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a library, theatre room and a custom wet bar.

The home, built in 2012, was occupied by the builders for some time.

The home spans 3,600 square feet, not including its walk-out basement or the theatre room. The second floor includes a laundry room, wood-panelled office, six bedrooms, theatre, library and wet bar.

The master bedroom features coffered ceilings and an ensuite with a custom tiled steam shower and a freestanding copper tub.

The kitchen offers ample workspace and custom cabinets with appliances concealed inside.

The basement includes a secondary laundry room, audio system, walk-in closets and a staircase enclosed with stone walls.

Floors are made of heated tile and hardwood.

All photos courtesy of Realtor.ca.