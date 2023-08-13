A look inside the most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this summer.

The 60-acre waterfront estate along the Ottawa River in Ottawa's west end is on the market for $15 million.

"Reminiscent of an old-world European estate property, this superb home is on a scale unlike any to have to the market in Ottawa," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"The property boasts 1,000 feet (+/-) of frontage along The Ottawa River, bordered by a seawall. The property has been developed for lifestyle living and enjoys equestrian facilities, a lighted tennis court, a floating boat dock, two swimming pools - one indoor and one outdoor - as well as superlative views, both from the grounds and the house."

In addition to the main house, there is a three-bedroom guesthouse, a guest cottage with a loft, a beach house, a barn and two workshops.

"This superb property is completely unparalleled in its scope, views, manicured acreage and proximity to the shops and restaurants of Kanata. It is simply one of a kind: a rare masterpiece offering a superb lifestyle."

"This is one of Ottawa's most significant waterfront properties," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

The five-bedroom, five full-bathroom home with 117 feet of waterfront along the Ottawa River on Grandview Road in Ottawa's west end is for sale at $7 million.

"Its location is rare in that it is minutes from both Kanata and Downtown Ottawa, yet enjoys a serene waterfront setting," the listing says.

"Both the exterior and interior of this custom-built home, designed by architect Chuck Wheeler, have been meticulously manicured to curate a sophisticated and inviting living experience."

The home includes a saltwater pool set into a sophisticated stone terrace, a covered hot tub and the basement includes a recreation room and exercise room.

This three bedroom, three-bathroom home overlooking Dow's Lake in central Ottawa is on the market for $5.950 million.

"While the Rideau Canal is a triumph where heritage, leisure, and iconic status are concerned, nearby communities like the Glebe and Little Italy get accolades as being the best neighbourhoods for a village vibe, chic restaurants and shopping. Bauhaus architectural design embraces epic sunsets over Dow’s Lake," says the listing on Realtor.ca

The home includes "honed concrete floors that are heated throughout," a wood-burning fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, two wood-burning ovens and a third level terrace.

"Heated driveway and walkway, private outdoor space and terraces overlooking Dow’s Lake."

This family home in Ottawa's Rockcliffe neighbourhood features six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial baths.

"Situated on a rare corner lot on a non-through street, the property's unique topography ensures it sits high on the street, allowing for a walkout lower level that accesses a private, gated garden, motorcourt and fenced-in pool area," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"This home benefits from privacy from neighbours and offers majestic mature treed vistas that are enjoyed throughout the property."

The lot is 16,228 sq. ft., with a saltwater pool and "bright living spaces that emphasize indoor/outdoor living."

The home has a large mudroom with heated floors, an "amazing laundry room", several fireplaces and a media room/home theatre.

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is on the market in the Old Village of Rockcliffe for $4.699 million.

"The property boasts fabulous curb appeal, a frontage of 119.4 ft. & a depth of 144.8 ft. It is surrounded by treed backyards & situated on a low-density block, allowing for private living," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

The home includes a wine cellar, a rec room and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

"This incredible home is great for multi-generational living & is in a stellar Rockcliffe Park location. Live among the trees!"

This four bedroom, six-bathroom home in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood is for sale at $4.3 million.

"Situated on a gorgeous 5,149 sq. ft. lot with southern exposure, this sensational 2009-built home was designed to be sympathetic with the Glebe aesthetic while also offering on trend design & light-filled, spacious rooms with high ceilings," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"The kitchen opens to the dining room & phenomenal great room w/ gas fireplace. Both the great room & screened-in porch access the back deck. The 2nd floor has 4 spacious bedrooms."

The home includes a bedroom in the basement with another kitchen.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on a 25-acre property in Dunrobin is for sale at $4 million.

"This well-admired property is set amongst beautiful mature trees and has tremendous curb appeal. The all stone exterior is gorgeous and the home enjoys private treed views throughout," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"The elegant living and dining rooms offer large picture windows overlooking the beautiful treed exterior. The living room has a beautiful gas fireplace. The spacious dining room is very special."

The home includes a large unfinished basement and a triple garage.

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park is on the market for $3.998 million.

"Discover a turn-of-the-century home steeped in this historic & prestigious community," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"Stunning interiors that feature marble, hardwood, & classic design are a nod to a grand home, while chic updates make it 21st-century ready."

The home includes a five-star kitchen, private backyard with tiered terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Manotick's Rideau Forest neighbourhood is listed for $3.988 million.

"Upon arriving, you're greeted with tremendous curb appeal, mature trees & well-maintained front gardens," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"A 2-storey front door with rod iron detail makes for a great first impression while entering the home."

The home includes a grand living room with two stories of windows, wood-burning fireplace, chef's kitchen and an expansive primary bedroom with a balcony overlooking the backyard.

The basement comes with a bar, cigar lounge, wine cellar, a large rec. area and a gym. There is also an in-ground pool in the backyard.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Ottawa's Rothwell Heights neighbourhood is for sale at $3.748 million.

"This stunning estate home is a showcase with over 3,000 sq. ft. and is designed for today’s active family in mind," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"The main level consists of a contemporary floor plan with the centerpiece being the custom floating stair case. Floor to Ceiling privacy tinted windows, 30 Foot Vaulted Ceilings and a bespoke kitchen which offers the highest of quality materials."

The home includes a glass-enclosed observatory and glass-encased mezzanine on the upper level.