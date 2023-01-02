'A lot of challenges ahead': The new president of Winnipeg's transit union

The union for Winnipeg Transit workers is welcoming its new president.

Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 have elected Chris Scott as their new President Business Agent.

Scott has been a union rep for more than 20 years, almost since he first began working at Winnipeg Transit. "I started with transit in '99. After the first year was up, I became a shop steward, and I have been serving the members ever since," he said.

Scott as served with the union on a number of different committees and elected positions over the years. As the union's new president, he said he has his work cut out for him.

"I've felt that over time maybe we've lost some of our fight," said Scott. "There's a requirement or need to cooperate to an extent but there are times when you have to stand up and shout to make sure that your voice is heard."

Scott's first task as president will be re-negotiating the union's contract with the city, which expires. Jan. 7, "I've taken part in a few rounds of past negotiations, and (I'm) looking forward to running this one. There are a lot of challenges ahead that I want to see addressed," Scott said.

He added the issues currently facing transit workers are wide-ranging. Safety is a huge concern, but Scott feels that he can't do much about it. "That’s a requirement under legislation, I will not be negotiating safety," he said.

However, Scott said the reliability of bus schedules has become a major sticking point.

"There have been miniscule cutbacks over the years – a few minutes here and there – and they’ve now compounded to the point where the schedules are unrealistic," said Scott.

He said bus drivers have had a hard time maintaining the schedules, "And the public justifiably will get irritated when their buses are always late."

Scott would also like more recognition for Winnipeg Transit's maintenance workers. He said they often don't get as much attention as drivers. "They have benchmark awards for their work, and they need to be recognized for that quality of work whether it be wage adjustments or other issues that they feel need to be addressed," said Scott.

Scott said that he wants to find ways to retain Winnipeg transit workers, "We're losing a lot of our maintenance people to the private industry, and provincial departments as well."

He said they are also losing bus operators to other cities' transit departments, "For better shift flexibility, better wages, and probably as better overall atmosphere in the workplace," said Scott.

It's a big job, but he says he's up for it.

"I don't want to see the citizens of this city put out by an insufficient transit service," said Scott. "The citizens and my members deserve a good workplace and a good transit service."