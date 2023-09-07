'A lot of cleanup,' Residents left with aftermath of storm that downed trees and power lines

Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka met with a sudden change in weather Wednesday afternoon as a massive storm system swept through the region.

The extreme heat shifted to thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and powerful winds that battered several areas, causing downed trees, road closures, and power outages.

Just after 5 p.m., Ontario police reported several downed trees and electrical wires in Midland, accompanied by warnings of road closures.

Significant storm damage was reported by residents in Udney, a community located near Brechin, east of Orillia.

"We watched the storm come in. I didn't notice any funnel clouds, but you know, it's pretty obvious," said Joe Zammit.

The Udney resident said while a tree was ripped out on his property, his "flimsy" screened-in porch was unscathed.

"We're safe, we're alive," he added. "Just a lot of cleanup."

"It was pretty scary," said resident Howard Parkins. "You couldn't see three feet in front of your face. There was so much debris flying."

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) team told CTV News there were some high winds with the line of storms that swept through the area, but added it's "unlikely to be tornadic."

Still, they are sending a team to check out the damage.

"We're getting reports of damage through central Ontario - Midland, Washago, Brechin, even up into Huntsville. So, Northern Tornadoes Project is going to send a damage survey team up tomorrow," said Dr. David Sills, NTP executive director, adding the team would arrive Friday morning.

Dr. Sills said the team would investigate whether a downburst or possible tornado caused the damage.

"For tornadoes, we're looking for a long, narrow damage path. So it's usually a couple hundred metres wide and a couple of kilometres long, at least. With a downburst, the damage is more spread out, widespread," he explained.

The storm's impact extended beyond Midland and Udney into Muskoka, including Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Residents reported downed power lines, trees obstructing roadways, and property damage.

Dr. Sills noted that summer may be over, but storm season isn't, adding that studies have shown significant storm systems occur in late summer and early fall.

"Certainly, in southern Ontario, our season isn't over yet. It's going to cool off for a bit for the next little while, but we'll be back into some warmer temperatures and thunderstorms before the season really comes to a close."

