'A lot of excited kids out there': RCMP share Halloween safety tips

As trick-or-treaters prepare to take to the streets to scare up some sweets, Manitoba RCMP is issuing a Halloween safety reminder for kids and parents alike.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine, media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP, says motorists should be extra cautious if they must drive on All Hallows’ Eve.

“If you can avoid going out driving, do that, because we know there are going to be a lot of excited kids out there running from house to house,” she said.

For those hitting the roads, she advises being extra cautious and driving slow. Courchaine also reminds motorists to triple check before backing out of a driveway or pulling into one.

For ghosts and goblins pounding the pavement for Halloween bounty, Courchaine says parents should make sure to put something that will be visible or reflective on their costumes so they’re easily spotted when the sun sets.

Kids are advised not to trick-or-treat alone, and to have a parent or guardian go through their treat bags before diving in.

“Make sure if there’s anything that’s open or homemade, discard that. Anything else you can always report,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail