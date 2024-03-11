'A lot of fun': The event helping newcomers find joy in Winnipeg winters

Despite the mild temperatures this winter, newcomers in Manitoba got the chance to take part in some classic cold weather activities over the weekend.

It was all part of the True North Youth Foundation’s ‘Welcome to Winnipeg’ event, where newcomers head out to Camp Manitou to enjoy some popular winter recreation, including skating, snowshoeing, and sledding.

This past weekend marked the third and final ‘Welcome to Winnipeg’ event of the season, with organizers saying about 120 newcomers got the chance to take part.

“We didn’t know about this place before, we found out just yesterday and we had a lot of fun,” said Vasyl Sukhar, who attended the event with his family.

Sukhar and his family are one of several clients who work with the René Deleurme Centre, which helps newcomers find their bearings in Winnipeg.

According to Denzel Simons, a settlement worker with the centre, events like ‘Welcome to Winnipeg’ are important because they help newcomers see the Canadian winter in a positive light.

“I think often, newcomers are told to brace themselves for winter, it’s going to be bad, it’s going to be brutal,” he said.

“But there are so many good things that come of winter, and enjoying the recreation and the togetherness that it brings.”

Dwayne Green, the executive director of the True North Youth Foundation, said the event allows True North to show the newcomers what Winnipeg has to offer, including its sense of community.

“For us, we view it as just part of what Manitoba is,” he said.

“We’re a province that just welcomes people and there’s no better thing than to feel like you’re part of a community.”

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.