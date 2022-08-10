'A lot of hard work': Yorkton homeless shelter launches breakfast program

Bruno’s Place, a shelter that is set to open in Yorkton, launched its breakfast program Wednesday morning.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s very satisfying,” said project coordinator Angela Chernoff.

The breakfast program will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The shelter has been under construction for months. While it is still in the renovation process, the kitchen is now up and running.

“When we passed our kitchen inspection, it was like a wave of relief,” said shelter worker Taneisha Roussin.

The breakfast program aims to serve the community and help with food security, which is the ability to access a sufficient amount of nutritious food.

“Food security is a huge thing in Yorkton so I’m hoping we can get our word out,” she said.

The shelter has had to postpone its opening date, and isn’t sure when it can open its doors completely.

“It could be a couple of weeks, it could be longer than that. It’s just really hard to say,” said Chernoff.

Chernoff said it has been a challenge to open the shelter but the breakfast program is a step in the right direction.

“It just gives our team a boost to keep working towards getting the shelter open,” said Chernoff.