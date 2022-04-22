'A lot of hazards in their work': Cancer coverage expanded for B.C. firefighters

The B.C. government is adding three types of cancer to the existing list of 13 that could be considered occupational diseases by firefighters.

In a news release Friday, the province said it is making the amendment to the Firefighters' Occupational Disease Regulation under the Workers Compensation Act in recognition of their higher risk of developing work-related cancers.

"It goes without saying that firefighters face a lot of hazards in their work," said B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the release.

"When it comes to the workers' compensation system, they shouldn't have to prove that certain long-term illnesses are work-related in order to access supports. B.C.'s firefighters have been asking for this protection, and I am proud to support these people who do so much to keep British Columbians safe."

Ovarian, cervical and penile cancers are being added to the list of now 16 work-related cancers.

According to the province, if a firefighter develops one of the listed cancers after a certain period of employment, it is presumed the cancer arose as a result of their job. The firefighter is then eligible for workers' compensation benefits without having to prove that the cancer is in fact work-related.

Additionally, firefighters won't have to work as long before they become eligible for coverage for esophageal, colorectal and testicular cancers, which are already covered.

"These improvements support the government's priority to ensure workers who become ill or injured on the job face fewer barriers to accessing workers' compensation benefits and resources," the province said.

"Women are increasingly joining the ranks of firefighters, including many volunteer personnel in Indigenous communities. While all firefighters can be exposed to the same hazards, the amendments also add gender-specific cancers to the list of those covered."

The province said firefighters must have worked a minimum amount of time in order to access certain workers' compensation benefits related to occupational disease.

It added that approximately 10,000 volunteer firefighters across B.C. have access to workers' compensation related to cancer as well as other occupational diseases.

"These changes will benefit all fire departments and personnel, particular volunteer fire departments and those with minimal resources, including the many strong female First Nations firefighters who serve their communities," said Anthony Moore, president of the First Nations Emergency Services Society.

"I believe this is going to go a long way to assist many people in the firefighting profession."