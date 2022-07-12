'A lot of isolation': Immunocompromised Maritimers feeling left behind as COVID-19 restrictions disappear

For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the everyday lives of Maritimers. Throughout the pandemic, there have been lockdowns, many restrictions, and several vaccines offered to protect the public.

Now, as most learn to live with the virus, others are feeling left behind.

“It's been an experience, I'll say that. It's been a lot of isolation,” said Matthew MacDonald, who was born with Marfan syndrome -- a debilitating disease of the connective tissue -- leaving him at high risk to COVID-19.

Since 2019, Matthew MacDonald has rarely left his home or interacted with others face-to-face.

“At the end of the day, we live in a community. We live in a society. We interact with each other. We rely on each other,” said Matthew MacDonald.

Nova Scotia lifted all remaining restrictions, including isolation requirements, last week.

It's a decision that doesn't sit well with Macdonald's mother, Beth, who wants mandatory masking returned.

“When we say this little piece of fabric isn't worth putting on our face and saving someone else's life, we’ve lost humanity,” said Beth MacDonald.

Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Lisa Barrett says, if everyone can't agree to wear a mask, it's helpful to have stronger guidance.

“For people who are at high risk, it seems a reasonable ask that mask be culturally appropriate,” said Barrett.

With cases rising in Ontario and Quebec, Barrett says it's time to take necessary precautions.

“Nova Scotians should be ready to get a lot sicker, and having crappy holidays with sick family and kids, and maybe some very sick family members, if we don't step up and start doing the masking and testing part,” she said.

Giles Crouch is a digital anthropologist. He says social media plays a key role on the direction people have taken through the pandemic.

“It’s not the be all and end all. It doesn't answer every question, but it really gives us an idea of where things are moving and where the general opinion of the population is because there are so many social media channels,” he said.

Crouch says the largest online camp wants to move on, learn to live with it the virus, and figure out life.

For Matthew MacDonald, he has decided to participate in a family wedding this summer, knowing the consequences that could come with leaving home.

“I hope it doesn't mean at the cost of his life,” said Beth MacDonald.