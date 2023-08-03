‘A lot of really good talent’ descends on Windsor golf course for PGA Canada event

The Windsor Championship starts Thursday at Ambassador Golf course with 150 golfers.

“There's a lot of high level Division One golfers here,” says Thomas DeMarco, a LaSalle local who’s competing in this week’s event. “It's not like hockey, where it's a draft. A lot of these guys are more than good enough to be on the PGA Tour. You just need to give them a couple of years to kind of work their way up.”

DeMarco, 26, says golf is now a great hobby as he’s got a full-time job but he still managed to get right into the tournament without qualifying on Monday.

“My goal is just to kind of be somewhere playing on Sunday,” says DeMarco. “I'm not gonna be the guy that comes to work and says I'm gonna win this tournament, but I would like to play all four days and kind of compete with these guys.”

One hundred and fifty golfers will play Thursday and Friday and hope to make the cut to play the weekend.

DeMarco says the field will be cut in half, down to 65 players.

He says the weekend playoffs are a great opportunity for local golf enthusiasts.

“It's in your backyard, so why not come out for a few hours and see what it's like,” says DeMarco. “These guys can hit the ball super far. It's just like watching the guys on PGA Tour.”