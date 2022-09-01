'A lot of things seemed out of reach before': B.C. man plans to buy car, home with lotto winnings

A B.C. man who won $675,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket recently has some exciting – if practical – plans for how he'll spend the money.

Patrick Stoetzner Hale told the BCLC he was on the phone when he realized he'd hit the jackpot with his "Set for Life" ticket.

“I was in shock, but super excited to tell my best friend from way back,” he said.

The game gives people two options for how to collect the grand prize. British Columbians can choose to receive a payment of $1,000 a week for 25 years or a one-time payment of $675,000.

Hale opted for the lump sum and said he plans to buy a car and real estate.

"Winning just feels unreal. A lot of things seemed out of reach before that aren’t anymore, which is cool,” he told the BCLC.

The odds of taking home the top prize, like Hale did, are one in 508,333.