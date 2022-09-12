A Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatoon is worth more than $97,000

A lottery ticket sold in Saskatoon is worth $97,764.70 according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

On its website, the WCLC says a Lotto Max ticket sold in the city is one of three tickets in Canada worth that amount.

The other two were sold in Ontario and Winnipeg.

Each of the winning tickets matched six out of seven numbers — along with the bonus — in the Sept. 9 draw.

The name of the winner has not been publicly revealed.

A winning ticket expires one year from its draw date.