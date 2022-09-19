'A loving son': Family heartbroken over death of third rampage shooting victim

Family members are remembering Satwinder Singh, one of the three people killed in last Monday’s shooting rampage in a Mississauga plaza and a Milton auto repair shop.

“Satwinder was a loving son, brother and grandson who will be missed daily. He will leave us with a dent in our hearts for a lifetime,” said a GoFundMe page shared by a family member with CTV News Toronto.

Singh, 28, worked part-time at the auto shop. He had been on life-support after the shooting last week. On Saturday police said he passed away in hospital with friends and family by his side.

“He had a passion for reading and writing, which inspired him to become a poet. He finished his BBA and MBA in marketing in India and came to Canada to study Global Business Management,” the GoFundMe reads.

One of Singh’s cousins says the international student from India enjoyed spending time with friends and family and described him as a motivated hard worker. The cousin said he arrived in Ontario about a year ago and moved to Milton in May. He completed his studies last month at Conestoga College.

The motive behind the attack hasn’t been confirmed and police are appealing for information. They’ve identified 40-year-old Sean Petrie as the suspected gunman - well-known to police with a criminal record. He worked at the same auto shop for a short period of time.

The carnage started when Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong was killed in a Mississauga Tim Horton’s. He was the first in a series of shootings west of Toronto that included Singh, and his former boss who was also gunned down. Police later shot and killed Petrie in Hamilton.

The fundraiser said it was created to help support Singh’s parents. Close to $50, 000 has been raised. Plans are in the works to bring Singh’s body back to India.