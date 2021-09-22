A man and his dog walking across Canada for charity

Michael Yellowlees from Dunkeld, Scotland and his Alaskan husky Luna, are walking across Canada to raise funds and awareness for a charity aimed at revitalizing nature.

Trees for Life is a rewilding charity based in Scotland whose goal is to restore the Caledonian Forest, which once covered most of Scotland.

Yellowlees chose to do the walk in Canada due to its historic connections to Scotland and its vast wilderness.

He started his journey in Tofino, on Vancouver Island in March; his plan is to walk almost 8,000 kilometers to Cape Spear, Nfld., while exploring the natural beauty of Canada.

“We are in the middle of a global climate crisis, so this is a way for me to one give back to the land I love but also get involved in that fight that we are all facing,” Yellowlees said. “You have wilderness here that we have lost back in Scotland, wilderness we hope to see restored.”

After seven months of travel, the pair is taking a short break in the capital, hosted by the Scottish Society of Ottawa. Yellowlees says he has at least another two months on the road before he reaches the east coast and his goal of Cape Spear. Once there, he plans to spend the winter exploring Canada’s Scottish culture and planning his next adventure.

“It has been challenging, but so rewarding and so beautiful. It’s a really beautiful county you live in,” Yellowlees said. “Thank you to everyone in Canada for all your support and carrying me along as you have.”

If you would like to follow Michael and Luna’s journey you can visit their Facebook page.