A man and two children found dead inside car that landed in Little Pearl Lake

Update

Timmins police officials have confirmed that a 42 year old man, 11 year old boy and 7 year old girl were found dead inside the vehicle that landed in Little Pearl Lake Friday afternoon.

The vehicle was recovered out of the lake Saturday and now remains in the custody of the Timmins Police Service.

Officials say that post mortem examinations have been ordered by the local coroner.

The investigation continues.

"This involves determining who in fact was harmed and to what degree," explained Marc Depatie, communications coordinator with the Timmins Police Service. "That's where the criminal investigation officers are tasked with determining that very thing."

Officials say more details will be released when it is appropriate to do so.

Update

Timmins police officials said the vehicle that plunged into Little Pearl Lake Friday afternoon has been located.

Recovery crews are on site and a crane is ready to remove the vehicle when asked to do so.

"We are not going to speculate as to the number of victims involved, if in fact there are victims involved, their ages, gender, what have you.," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator with the Timmins Police Service. "That information as I said is within our ready grasp, it’s within our grasp once we have the vehicle extricated from the body of water. At that point the investigation can move forward with positively identifying any victims which may be in that vehicle."

Depatie said he expects to provide another update later this afternoon.

This is a developing story....Check back often for updates.



Update

The Timmins Police Service continues to investigate an incident involving a vehicle that is believed to be in Little Pearl Lake.

The scene remains in the hands of the local Criminal Investigators Division while police wait for the arrival of the OPP's Underwater Search and Rescue Team from Gravenhurst.

Police say they will be deployed Saturday morning.

The Timmins Police Service is looking to interview anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any driving behaviour leading up to it.

Traffic in the area of Algonquin Blvd returned to normal Friday night, but detours are expected Saturday to allow for the investigation to continue.

Original Report

Police and fire crews are on scene at a water reservoirin Schumacher Friday afternoon after a vehicle went into the water.

Details are limited at this time, but witnesses tell CTV News a man drove a vehicle into the reservoir at around 3 p.m. today.

Sgt. Brennan Campbell of the Timmins Police Service said they don't yet know whether there are any fatalities.

“Well, it’s an extremely serious situation when a vehicle goes in the water," Campbell said. "We’re unable to determine if there’s occupants and if there are, how many."

“Officers attended in the water and they were unable to locate the vehicle. Right now we’re waiting for OPP to attend the scene and deal with the investigation from there.”

Police say they expect to be at the scene into the evening.

Highway 101 East is currently closed and traffic is rerouting through Schumacher.

An OPP dive team from Gravenurst is travelling to the area to search for the vehicle. Because of the travel time involved, they expect to start the search early Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Const. Marc Depatie told CTV News foul play is suspected in the case. A traffic and criminal investigation is underway into the incident.