A man from Maple, Ont. just won the lottery for the 2nd time in a year

An Ontario man is celebrating his second lottery win in the span of a year.

Glen Harper, of Maple, Ont., won $469,028.90 in the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) Feb. 4 Lottario draw.

This isn’t Harper’s first big recent win, either. The 62-year-old automotive worker won $100,000 on an Encore draw last year, according to a release issued by the OLG Tuesday.

When Harper found out he’d won for a second time, he said he initially thought the prize was much smaller.

"I thought I won $4,000 at first but I looked at all the numbers and realized I won big,” he said.

“I was shouting, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' It was euphoric!”

When he told his wife and friend of 40 years, Harper says both were "so happy for him."

Harper said he plans to save for retirement and take two vacations – one to Florida and one to Newfoundland – with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Variety Plus on Major Mackenzie Drive in Maple.

The OLG launched Lottario in 1978 as Ontario’s first terminal lotto game. Tickets are $1 and the draws take place every Saturday.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU WIN THE LOTTERY

lf you find yourself with a winning lottery ticket, Pattie Lovett-Reid, former chief financial commentator for CTV News, has some advice.

Lovett-Reid's first tip is to resist telling anyone, at least not right away.

“Family, friends, charities, they all come knocking, and you may be unprepared in terms of how to respond,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that you don’t respond and you don’t give, because I think you do. I also think you get to spend, but you need to know what to save. So you have to have a plan.”

Lovett-Reid said a big lottery win, or any sudden windfall, should be followed up with a call to a lawyer, accountant or financial adviser.

She also suggests three simple rules: spend some, give some, and save some.

With files from CTV Northern Ontario's Mike McDonald