'A massive windfall': More air travel expected as unvaccinated passengers welcomed

Suspension of the federal government’s travel vaccine mandate took effect on Monday, which allows unvaccinated Canadians to be able to fly again within the country.

An estimated 20 per cent of Saskatchewan residents haven’t been able to fly since last fall because they didn’t meet federal government vaccination requirements.

“Having an extra one fifth of the available population to be able to utilize YQR when they’re ready is going to be a massive windfall not just for our airport but for the local GDP and economy,” said James Bogusz, CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.

Travel agents say there has been an upsurge of people wanting to fly but those flying internationally still need to pay close attention to the rules.

“[You should know] if there’s any additional testing requirements that you have to go through if you’re not vaccinated,” said Shannan Schill of CAA Travel.

The federal government said its decision was based on science and it will continue to monitor the situation.

“If things change in the fall, we may again have to adjust our measures,” said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.

The federal government may choose to examine the definition of fully vaccinated should it ever decide to re-impose a mandate.