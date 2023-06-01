'A match made in heaven': Furry friends in Winnipeg adopted together thanks to Facebook post
A furry friendship made at a local animal shelter is now becoming lifelong for a pair of pets.
Scooby the dog and Siren the cat both had a rough start in life, ending up at the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter (WPRS) where they became fast friends.
"It just was a match made in heaven. They loved each other," said Carla Martinelli-Irvine, WPRS executive director.
Scooby and Siren grew so close, staff didn't want to split them up for adoption. The shelter tried for eight months to adopt out the pair together, with no success.
Finally, staff made the difficult decision to split up Scooby and Siren in an effort to help them find homes sooner.
When the shelter posted the pair's story on Facebook earlier this week, Martinelli-Irvine couldn't believe the reaction.
"As soon as we put that on social media, things went crazy. Within an hour there was 1,000 shares. We started getting phone calls from outside the province," she said.
Twenty-four hours later came the good news.
"Yesterday we had the beautiful story of the two of them being adopted together," said Martinelli-Irvine.
She said Scooby and Siren's new owners picked them up Thursday afternoon.
