'A match made in heaven': Odd Company Brewing, Doughnut Party make doughnut sour beer

Craft beer and doughnuts are very popular…but together? Two local businesses came up with the sweet idea, and Edmontonians are loving it.

Odd Company Brewing and Doughnut Party teamed up to make the Glazed and Confused Jelly Doughnut Sour to pair – with a doughnut.

The beer has notes of raspberry, blackberry, coffee and vanilla.

"Almost like you have that doughnut that you classically dunk in your cup of coffee, so together they are a match made in heaven," said Jennifer Henry with Odd Company Brewing.

There are a few doughnuts left and bottles are sold out, but Odd Company is pouring pints of the popular beer.