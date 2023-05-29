iHeartRadio

A messy morning on the 402 near Strathroy


A portion of Highway 402 near Strathroy has reopened following a crash.

According to OPP, the westbound lanes were closed between Hickory Drive and Centre Road for several hours for clean up of a garbage hauler in the ditch.

There is no word on how the crash happened or if there are any injuries.

