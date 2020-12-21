Saskatoon and region can expect above seasonal temperatures without the strong winds we endured over the weekend.

By evening, an advancing front moves into southwestern Saskatchewan, and Snowfall warnings are already in place across the lower third of the province.

Centered around the Trans-Canada corridor, 10-20cm of snowfall is expected tomorrow.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Partly Cloudy.

· High: -3

· Evening: -6

· 9pm: -8

· Tuesday – AM Snow Showers / Wind.

· Morning Low: -10

· Afternoon High: -6

· Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: -20