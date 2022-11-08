A mild Remembrance Day, followed by weekend flurries

A strong area of high pressure will keep the region in the clear Tuesday night with temperatures close to normal.

The area of high pressure is just south of James Bay and will continue to bring clear skies and sunshine to the region Wednesday through Thursday.

Temperatures are set to warm into the mid-teens Wednesday afternoon as winds pick up from the south.

The warmest day of the week will arrive Thursday, with the high reaching close to 18 C.

The dry weather pattern will hold into Remembrance Day, but a cold front will be rolling in Friday night with the chance for light showers.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Nicole is moving just north of the Bahamas on Tuesday, and is expected to make landfall as category one hurricane early Thursday in Florida, with the forecasted path having the hurricane turn north and into Georgia and the Carolinas Friday.

The storm will affect the Maritimes Saturday evening.

The precipitation shield associated with Nicole could brush by areas along the northeastern shoreline of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario overnight Friday into early Saturday. However, there is still uncertainty with this system, including how it will merge with the cold front moving through.

A big change is on the way for southern Ontario this weekend, as a colder air moves in and temperatures drop Saturday, with daytime highs struggling and holding just above the freezing mark.

There is the potential for lake effect snow this weekend, with flurries in the forecast on Sunday.