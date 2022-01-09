A mild Sunday in Ottawa, but back to colder temps tomorrow
The temperature in Ottawa is expected to climb above the freezing mark Sunday, though not for very long.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 3 C in the afternoon, well above the average high of minus 6 C. There are also light flurries and light showers in the weather mix, with a risk of freezing drizzle.
As the sun sets, expect a return to more wintry temperatures with a low of minus 16 C. Monday's outlook is partly sunny with a small chance of flurries and a high of minus 11 C. Monday night's forecast includes a frigid low of minus 29 C.
Tuesday's looking sunny with a high of minus 18 C.
Then, on Wednesday, warm air brings the temperature back up to around minus 3 C.
Freezing rain warnings were in effect earlier in the day for parts of the region, but with temperatures rising above freezing, the risk of freezing rain has passed.
-
Assault investigation sparks increased police presence in Kitchener neighbourhoodPolice are investigating an assault in Kitchener that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Snow squall expected to deliver 15-25cm of snow in most parts of Simcoe Muskoka, Grey BruceEnvironment Canada has issued a snow squall warning in many parts of southern Ontario, including Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
-
Search continues for missing Nova Scotia manHalifax District RCMP and volunteer search and rescue personnel continue to comb an area of Lower Sackville, N.S. for any sign of Daniel Marsh.
-
Canada resists pressure to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States.
-
Man charged after pedestrian is killed in Scarborough hit-and-runA 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a pedestrian dead.
-
London fire crews battle Sunday morning basement blazeThere were no injuries reported following a basement fire in London Sunday morning.
-
Staying active and safe on toboggan hillsOne favorite winter pastime is tobogganing and families around the capital are out in force on local hills. But with icy conditions increasing a chance of injury, experts say there are ways to make sledding safer.
-
Police identify 20-year-old man killed in Toronto shootingPolice have named a 20-year-old man shot to death on Bloor Street in Toronto on Saturday night.
-
At-home learning to start Monday in Nova Scotia, booster clinics rolling outAmid a surge of COVID-19 cases, public school students in Nova Scotia will begin at-home learning Monday, Jan. 10 for one week.