A mild week followed by a cold blast for the weekend

A cooler but gorgeous start to the week across southern Ontario with a broad area of high pressure centered over Minnesota generating clear skies and sunshine.

The weather will picture perfect for stargazing Monday night across southern Ontario and the last total lunar eclipse of the year will be visible early Tuesday morning.

The eclipse will start at around 3 a.m. EST, with the entire eclipse occurring from 5:17 a.m. to 6:42 a.m. EST.

If you are heading out expect just a few clouds, and the temperature hovering just above freezing.

Sunshine will continue through the week, as the strong high maintains control through Thursday.

The high will drift along the east coast Wednesday afternoon keeping the area under sunny skies and you can expect a day-to-day warming trend.

Daytime highs are set to hit the upper teens once again this week, and Remembrance Day looks extremely mild, with the potential of record warmth on Friday.

The record high on Nov. 11 in London is 17.8 C set back in 1964 — the forecast high 19 C.

A low-pressure system and associated cold front will track across the region on Friday night with the chance for rain late Friday.

This cold front will end the extreme warmth and you can expect a major shift in the weather pattern.

Colder air arrives Saturday and there is the risk for flurries across the region on Sunday.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Tuesday: Sunny. High 10 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 14 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 18 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 5 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 2 C.