A misunderstanding: Lethbridge police explain report of alleged Easter Sunday child abduction attempt

Early Monday evening, the Lethbridge Police Service said an investigation into a report of a van with five people in it in a purported Easter Sunday abduction attempt was actually a misunderstanding .

According to LPS officials, a 12-year-old girl called police Sunday afternoon to report a troubling incident near the Lakeview School baseball diamonds along Henderson Lake Boulevard South.

The girl indicated a van had stopped near her and several people got out of the vehicle. She said the offenders attempted to grab her but she successfully eluded them and managed to run away.

Early Monday evening, the LPS issued a statement that said the van and occupants were in the area for a group outing and were running to the park to play ball.

Staff for the outing contacted police as soon as they learned of the incident.

The police said there was no criminal intent.