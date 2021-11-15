A mix of snow and freezing rain possible mid-week

Wednesday could be a messy day on the roads in Ottawa as weather forecasters are predicting a mix of snow and freezing rain.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada calls for about 5 cm of snow accumulation on Wednesday morning, followed by periods of freezing rain before the temperature rises above the freezing mark.

"This area of freezing rain will potentially linger over the Ottawa valley for several hours Wednesday afternoon before temperatures rise above freezing and rain develops. The combination of new snowfall and potential freezing rain will make for difficult travel conditions at times. Also, some power outages may occur if sufficient freezing rain builds up," the weather statement cautioned.

Ottawa saw a dusting of snow Monday morning, with showers and flurries off and on through the day. The current forecast calls for a low of -9 C Wednesday morning before it warms to a high of 2 C.

"There remains some uncertainty as to the exact amount of snow and freezing rain accumulation that can be expected. Please refer to future forecasts for further details," the weather statement said.