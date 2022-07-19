A month after contracting COVID-19, De Grasse withdraws from world 200 metres
Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse has withdrawn from the 200 metres at the world track and field championships, the event in which he won Olympic gold last summer in Tokyo.
The 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., tested positive for COVID-19 less than a month ago, and told The Canadian Press that whether he would run the 200 in Eugene would be a "game-time decision."
The 200-metre heats were scheduled for Monday evening. Athletics Canada confirmed his withdrawal.
De Grasse, who hadn't raced since June 18, failed to qualify for the 100-metre final at Hayward Field, running 10.21 in his semifinal.
He said afterward that he wasn't 100 per cent but wanted to give it his best shot at the world championships.
De Grasse, a six-time Olympic medallist, said he'll still run the men's 4x100-metre relay. Canada won silver in the relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
Before Saturday, De Grasse had won a medal in every individual race he'd run at both the world championships and Olympics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022
-
Rent prices in Toronto rose by 'fastest pace on record' in Q2: reportGTA rent prices rose by 'the fastest pace on record' in the second quarter of this year with the average one-bedroom unit being leased out for nearly $2,200 a month, a new report has found.
-
Man killed in south Calgary assault, police look for witnessesCalgary police are investigating a brutal assault earlier this month that resulted in a man's death.
-
How you can learn about and celebrate Indigenous culture during the Pope's visit to EdmontonAs Canada prepares to welcome the Pope next week for a journey of healing and reconciliation, the City of Edmonton is offering a number of opportunities for residents to experience Indigenous culture and history.
-
Fatal collision claims the life of motorcyclist in Grey CountyPolice are investigating after a two vehicle collision in the Township of Georgian Bluffs left the driver of a motorcycle deceased early Monday afternoon.
-
London police ID person charged in connection to disturbance at Pride eventLondon police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Worley Pride event over the weekend.
-
Province investing in more learning opportunities for uncertified health-care aidesThe Manitoba government is working to expand staffing within personal care homes with a $3.4 million investment focused on additional learning for some health-care aides.
-
-
Stolen vehicle found abandoned in Bradford canalA stolen vehicle was found partially submerged in the canal in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Teens facing charges following stabbing of 51-year-old manTwo teens are in police custody in connection with a robbery and stabbing involving a 51-year-old man.