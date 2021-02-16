As part of its Black History Month celebration, the Ottawa Public Library will host a presentation on Sickle Cell Disease.

The conversation will stream Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. and will be available through Zoom and Facebook. It features Biba Tinga, who will share her experience as a mother of a child born with Sickle Cell Disease.

“At the time, when we received the diagnosis, I didn’t know if he was going to live or not,” Tinga tells CTV News Ottawa.

Her son, Ismaël, is now 32 years old. Tinga says she hopes to raise awareness of the disease, and encourages anyone to take part in the event.

“I think anybody living with a rare disease or an ultra-rare disease is going to relate to this journey, to this experience,” she says.

Tinga is also the President and Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association of Canada.

She will share her journey as an immigrant from Niger, adapting to a new life and navigating through the immigration process.

The Ottawa Public Library is holding online events throughout the month of February to celebrate Black History Month. Tinga is looking forward to tonight’s event.

“For somebody who wants to connect to the Black community, it’s a good opportunity to come and listen.”

Sickle Cell Disease (also called Sickle cell Anemia) is a group of red blood cell disorders that are genetic.

According to the Canadian Sickle Cell Disease website, the disease can affect anyone but it is seen more in people from Africa, the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Middle East, South East Asia, Western Pacific Region, South America, and Central America.

You can register for the event here.