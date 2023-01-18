A mucky mystery: Questions linger after heap of trash dumped in Winnipeg street

A pile of garbage blocking a St. Norbert area street has been cleaned up, but questions linger as to who was responsible for the messy mound.

A section of de la Digue Avenue was covered in garbage with debris scattered down the street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Joseph Fourre, who works at the nearby Behavioural Health Foundation, said some residents came to his office and told him a garbage truck dumped a load of trash in the middle of the road.

“From what they told me, he picked up the bin, dumped it, and as he was driving away, his backdoors came open and pushed his whole load of garbage right off in the middle of the road,” Fourre told CTV News Winnipeg.

Amongst the heap – bottles, X-ACTO blades, and household garbage.

It was a big inconvenience, he notes, as the muck was blocking his office’s only access in or out of the building.

Fourre called 311 and crews cleared it about three hours later.

“I’m hoping that they got it all scraped up and cleaned up, because we’re going to have a lot of kids in here tomorrow,” he said.

Meantime, a city spokesperson says it is unclear who was responsible for the garbage, noting the area’s designated garbage pickup is on Wednesday.

- With files from CTV’s Renée Rodgers