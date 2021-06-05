A muggy weekend kicks off a June heat wave

Heat and humidity greet us this weekend as a late spring heat wave begins.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a high of 30 C on Saturday with a humidex of 33. Expect clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index is 7, or high.

More clouds move in this evening, with a low of 18 C overnight.

A high of 31 C is in the forecast for Sunday. The outlook is partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday could see a humidex of 37 and the expected UV index is 9 or very high.

The heat wave will be in full swing by Monday, with a forecast high of 33 C and a sunny sky. A similar forecast is in Tuesday's cards.

Overnight temperatures are not expected to drop below 18 C. Monday night into Tuesday could be especially difficult, with a low of 21 C.

Following the driest May in 101 years, very little precipitation is in the forecast beyond Sunday. The long-term outlook includes few clouds, no rain, and temperatures in the high 20s from Wednesday to Friday. So far, 15.1 mm of rain has been recorded at the Ottawa Airport in June.