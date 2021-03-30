'A museum in somebody's basement': Items from Alberta's Stan Reynolds collection to be sold A tip not unlike many others he receives has led an Edmonton antique shop owner to the 'one of the most historic finds' of his career. Sask. follows advice on AstraZeneca vaccine, not immunizing those under 55 Saskatchewan says it's following national advice that recommends not giving shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to those under 55 years of age until a further safety review is done. COVID-19 outbreak declared in all University of Waterloo residences Region of Waterloo Public Health has declared outbreaks in all University of Waterloo residences following 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. MLHU reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, one new death The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday as the region moves into the red zone.