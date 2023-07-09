A New Brunswick teen needs size 18 hockey skates. They cost $1,600 to make.

Like a lot of kids his age, Laylan Taylor is passionate about hockey.

But unlike a lot of kids in his age group, he can't find skates that fit him.

Standing at six-foot-ten, the 14-year-old needs custom-made skates to continue his hockey career.

The Salisbury, N.B., teen wears size 18 EE skates, which cost $1,610 to make.

That’s something his mother Kayla Hughes just can’t afford, so she started a fundraiser.

“I'm a single mom and I still have to pay for some gear and registration and things. So I really need the help to purchase these skates because I feel this is so vital for Laylan, for team effort, self-esteem and confidence building,” said Hughes.

Laylan plays minor hockey with the nearby Petitcodiac Flyers and has an obvious physical edge over the other players.

His favourite part of the games is the contact.

“Hitting. I love the contact, it's fun. And tallness. Compared to the other kids, I'm a giant. I look seven-foot,” said Laylan.

But there are some disadvantages.

“When I come off the ice I have to duck into my room. And then when I'm going down the ice, I have to keep my back up above a bit, and when I'm holding my stick, it can hit someone in the face that's shorter, so that's a big problem,” said Laylan.

With a stick that’s over six-feet long, Laylan has a further reach than any other kid on the ice.

“My slap shot is pretty good too,” he said.

It's not just skates that are hard to find. Laylan wears a size 20 sneaker and an XXXXXL shirt so they have to shop at the big and tall store in Moncton or online.

“It is what it is. He's that tall. I'm still going to clothe my child, but it is difficult sometimes,” said Hughes.

Another issue for the gentle giant -- playing a team that doesn't know him.

Some parents can't believe he's only 14.

“It's really funny for tournaments and games that people aren't used to him because people literally take pictures of him all the time. 'That guy's a giant. Are you sure that kid is supposed to be on your team?' I hear that often. The other coaches will go up to them and ask them if he's actually supposed to be on their team,” said Hughes.

Hughes said her son was unfazed by his height until he grew five inches in the past year-and-a-half.

“He did not like his height for a while, but a lot of people, even the community kids say, 'Hey Laylan, you're so tall, that's so cool,' and my dad plays a big part in his self-esteem and making sure, you know, 'You're everything that I wanted to be, Laylan.’ So we really push that on him so that he is proud of who he is and his self-esteem is good,” said Hughes.

Hughes reached her goal early Sunday afternoon and will now be able to afford skates for her son.