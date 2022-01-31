'A new Royal B.C. Museum': Tourism Minister says major redevelopments planned

For well over a century, the Royal B.C. Museum (RBCM) has been displaying historical artifacts for locals and international visitors alike, and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark says it's time for change.

Mark says many of the museum's downtown Victoria facilities are nearing their end of life, with building materials not meeting modern safety standards, leading to concerns such as seismic safety risks and flooding for guests and the seven million objects in museum care.

"Exhibits such as Old Town are full of asbestos," wrote Mark on Saturday.

"As well, the building fails to meet today’s accessibility standards, which denies many people the ability to experience the museum."

In November, the museum announced that it would close beloved third floor galleries, such as the Old Town, Becoming BC, and First Peoples exhibits.

At the time, the museum said it was closing the galleries to support "decolonization" efforts, with no mention of asbestos, safety concerns, or changes to the rest of the two-hectare museum site.

The announcement drew some criticism for the lack of clarity on when or what would be replacing the iconic galleries, with the museum saying it could take years for the exhibits to be replaced.

MAJOR REDEVELOPMENTS

On Saturday, Mark said a business case had been developed and that plans about the future of the museum – such as the scope and budget of redevelopments – would be announced in the "coming months."

The province said in a statement Monday that it is reviewing the business case, which calls for construction of a "new, state-of-the-art facility."

"A new and modern museum is long overdue for the safety of all visitors and to remove barriers so everyone can access it and keep our irreplaceable collections safe," wrote Mark on Saturday.

"Continuing on without a major redevelopment is not an option for anyone serious about the stewardship of B.C.’s history and culture," she said.

The tourism minister stressed that the museum would display a balanced representation of the province's past.

She promises that the RBCM will continue to seek community feedback and work with local First Nations on how to modernize exhibits.

"I know people are passionate about their museum," she wrote.

"I have heard the varying views British Columbians have expressed about the future embodiment of our past. I also want it to be very clear: not one of our histories will be erased or destroyed," said Mark.