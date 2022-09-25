A new sugar shack near the Sault was shaking this weekend

One of the Sault area's newest maple syrup companies is looking to make people fall in love with maple.

"We want to showcase what we do here and have some community involvement,” Erica Hogan, co-owner of Hogan's Homestead, told CTV News.

The maple producers in Goulais invited the public, as well as 20 local vendors to a weekend of activities in order to kick off fall on the right note. Hogan's Homestead’s Sugar Shack on Theilman Road played host to the Fall in Love with Maple Sweet Local Market.

Nicole Clark set up a booth to advertise her photography business.

Clark said after not being able to meet with people because of the pandemic, this opportunity helps business owners like her get to know potential clients.

“Being in the community is one of the most important factors of connection. So having Hogan’s Homestead being able to put this on is great for us vendors, because we can meet more people,” Clark added.

Upon entry, visitors to Hogan's Homestead were offered free maple treats and were able to taste some of the many brands of syrup made on-site. And people could get more than a taste.Staff led tours of the grounds with information ranging from how they tap the trees, to when is the best time to do so.

"We here at Hogan's Homestead start tapping in January. The leaves have to be off the trees, and we have to have freezing temperatures," Hogan explained.

When the tour concluded, sugar bush hikes were also available, as well as a mini hay maze for the little ones.Well over 1,000 people came out to the weekend's event, marking a huge success in the eyes of the Hogans.

The fee for each vendor to be there goes to cover the price of tours held later in the year for local school children.

More information about this event and Hogan’s Homestead can be found on their Facebook page.