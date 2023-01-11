A new vision needed to deal with downtown office space exodus

They were once the symbol of economic vitality in any downtown office towers filled with workers, but the vacancy rates for those towers continue to climb, according to commercial real estate experts. CBRE. The office vacancy citywide is about 22 per cent. In the core, it's about 26 per cent.

"There is some concern with the office vacancy rate, but there's also opportunity. Overall, historically, the current vacancy rate in London is is only about 8% higher than it has been historically," says Greg Harris, Associate Vice President - CBRE

The other question centres on how much of that occupied office space is really occupied while businesses remain, many are allowing employees to work from home with only one or two days in the office every week.

"I think that goes across the board. I mean, downtown London is not alone. Many downtowns across Canada, even North America for that fact are struggling with this issue," says Barb Mary, Downtown London Executive Director

In recent years, the city has looked to high rise apartments as a way to revitalize the downtown, and developers have been on side with numerous buildings going up. Still, having office workers in the core is considered vital, but a new vision is emerging says Maly, "we're already hearing, you know, many of our builders and developers who are talking to us about how they might re-envision their office tower as a, you know, a combination of things such as residential office and retail."

Harris doesn't see a dramatic drop in office occupancy, but there may be new approaches to how space is used.

"In other markets. There's a lot of talk of repurposing some office buildings for residential or hotels to residential. So it's I think it's more of a long term slow change that we're going to see."

The city also continues to see a tight market for industrial real estate, with availability hovering at about one per cent throughout 2022.