A new 'world-class' university is set to open in Ontario in the next two years

A brand new university is set to open its doors to post-secondary students in southern Ontario in 2024.

The University of Niagara Falls Canada will be ready to welcome students, pending provincial government approval.

It will offer small class sizes, “first-class” student supports, and Global University Systems Canada, the operator of the university, says the university will provide students “with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the 21st-Century workforce.”

Students will also get to choose between in-person, online, and hybrid-style classes.

If there was one thing in my bucket list for our city, it was this. Today was a huge milestone…@NiagaraFalls will become home to a state-of-the-art university under one of the largest education groups in the world, @guscanadagroup, with The University of Niagara Falls! #unf pic.twitter.com/klbReqWBjA

So far, it has been granted approval to offer the following five programs:

Master of Arts in Digital Media and Global Communications

Master of Data Analytics - Specializations in Marketing Analytics and Operations Analytics

Master of Management - Specializations in Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship

Honours Bachelor of Business Administration - Majors in Digital Economy and Digital Marketing

Honours Bachelor of Science - Biomedical Sciences

“This is a massive windfall for the City of Niagara Falls,” Mayor Jim Diodati said in a news release.

“If there was one thing on my bucket list that we had still yet to do in a big way in our community, it was this. It has been a long road behind the scenes, with many challenges, but today makes it all worthwhile.”

Economist Dr. Roslyn Kunin says the university is expected to generate $291 million in Gross Domestic Product, $194 million in labour income, and $23 million in government tax revenue on a yearly basis.