'A once in a lifetime opportunity': Production begins on feature film in Sask.

Regina based Mind’s Eye Entertainment is announcing production has begun on a major feature film in the province.

‘Die Alone’ tells the story of a future of societal collapse following a catastrophic illness where a man with amnesia teams up with a rugged survivalist to find his missing girlfriend.

The film features talents such as Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix franchise, Memento), Douglas Smith (Don’t Worry Darling; “Big Little Lies”) and Frank Grillo (Captain America and Purge franchises, Kingdom, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard).

The film was written and is being directed by Saskatchewan’s own Lowell Dean, known for Wolfcop, Another WolfCop and 13 Eerie.

“This film is a passion project for everyone involved and Minds Eye is thrilled to film it in our home province of Saskatchewan,” producer Kevin DeWalt said in a release.

According to Creative Saskatchewan, the production benefited from the province’s feature film and television grant, where the return on investment is expected to be immense.

“Folks might not realize that a production of this caliber has such a huge return on investment to the province,” CEO Erin Dean said.

“This show has an impressive Saskatchewan spend and they are utilizing a lot of local labour. We’re expecting to see a return of over $9.8 million, and all of that stays here.”

For the Saskatchewan Media and Production Industry Association (SMPIA), the film offers the province’s workforce a chance to expand.

“We’re so pleased to see the next generation of filmmakers receiving the opportunity to work on this production,” Ken Alecxe, Executive Director of SMPIA said in the release.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”