A pair of Star Wars actors are coming to the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary Expo Comics and Entertainment announced a couple of additions to their 2023 lineup that should be of interest to fans of everything Star Wars.
The popular fan-driven event announced that Emily Swallow and Vivien Lyra Blair will appear at the Calgary Expo Comic and Entertainment Expo.
Swallow plays The Armorer on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. She also played Kim Fischer on The Mentalist and Amara/The Darkness on Season 11 of Supernatural. Swallow also had a small part as Emily in the video game The Last of Us Part II.
Blair played young Princess Leia Organa on Obi-Wan Kenobi. She's also got a role in The Boogeyman, which is being released in June 2023.
They join a growing list of guests that includes Christina Ricci, Spiderman 2 director Sam Raimi and actor Vincent D'Onofrio.
Tickets for the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo are now on sale.
