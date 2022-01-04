A pair of university students have come up with a site to report rapid tests

When the province announced its new approach to testing last week, University Students Elliot Hegel and Henry Morris designed and launched the website rapidreport.ca for people in Ontario to self report results from a Rapid Antigen Test.

“I just think that in order for population health response to be implemented by public health, we need to actually understand the state of population health in Ontario,” says Hegel, a first year nursing student at Western University.

He collaborated with Carleton University Computer Sciences student Morris to create something that would collect another piece of the puzzle to could get a clearer picture and get more reporting.

“Over Christmas, rapid tests did become more available to people across Ontario and people are doing these tests,” says Hegel. “But without any way to report it, those results are quite literally going in the garbage.”

The site is nothing flashy or sophisticated and that is by design, according to Morris

“It's not too much actually. This website is fairly simple. It's just a form and a data display. The biggest hurdles were just really making sure that the hosting was able to handle it, it was accessible.”

While the results on its own will not provide a complete picture of community spread, the hope that when compared with other data, it will aid in giving researchers a better understanding of how the virus spreads.

“I do think that one of the big benefits to this is it will be available for research and people can look back and they'll be able to see. Like for example, in London, you would be able to compare by postal code to see which neighbourhoods are reporting more cases. Which neighbourhoods might have higher positivity rates.” Hegel says.

The website is active and open to all residents of Ontario.