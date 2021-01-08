The CEO of Siloam Mission has responded to outcry from a newly formed group calling for him to step down.

The group called Not My Siloam, which is made up of former Siloam Mission staff members and concerned citizens, called on Jim Bell to resign, saying he has been a barrier to the inclusion of Indigenous traditions and cultural practices within the organization.

On Friday, Bell issued a statement saying the two groups both share a commitment to the homeless population in Winnipeg.

"In acknowledging that mistakes have been made, we have accepted an invitation to begin a collaborative conversation in an effort to walk a path together toward resolution on these important matters."

Bell said arrangements are being made and further updates will be provided.

Siloam Mission is a Christian humanitarian organization that serves Winnipeg's homeless population.

- With files from CTV's Michael D'Alimonte.