A pest control company ranked Canada's worst cities for bed bugs. Here's how Vancouver did.

Vancouver was one of Canada's worst cities in Canada for bed bugs last year, according to a pest control company's annual rankings.

Orkin released the rankings earlier this week, which are based on the number of bed-bug-related treatments the company carries out at both residential and commercial properties.

The city was the only one in B.C. with the dubious distinction of cracking the top 10, coming in just behind Toronto. In 2021, Vancouver was ranked third.

The blood-sucking bugs can live for up to a year and survive months without feeding. They also reproduce "rapidly," with females laying between one to five eggs each day, according to Orkin.

This year's list was released along with advice on how to detect and prevent infestations, with an emphasis on how to mitigate some of the risks of bringing home a "hitchhiker" when returning from vacation.

"Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding," Dr. Alice Sinia, an entomologist at Orkin Canada said in a post on the website.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves."

Hotels are the most obvious places one of the insects could be encountered and inadvertently brought home from a trip – but Orkin says there are others.

"Bed bugs thrive in dark, cool places with long-term access to humans. Therefore, they can be found on airplane and train seats, buses, or in rental cars," Orkin's website says.

Doing a thorough check of any beds in hotel rooms or other accommodations is recommended, as is checking luggage and personal items before departing.

"Bed bugs can also hide or hitchhike inside books, cloth toiletry kits and other non-metal personal items including electronics, such as cellphones, laptops and even headphones," the company's website notes.

The full list of the worst cities in Canada for bed bugs is: