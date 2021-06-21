A piece of First Nations history now on display at Science North

Calling it an important partnership with a vital piece of history, Science North and Indigenous Tourism Ontario virtually showcased a new exhibit in light of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday.

“It focuses on traditional knowledge, but it also has significant elements of Indigenous people who are involved in modern day research,” said Guy Labine of Science North.

“I think it has probably a higher level of interactivity than other exhibits that we’ve had traditionally at Science North.”

Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions is on display at Science North until late fall, with plans to move it to Thunder Bay and create a travelling version that could be seen in more than 20 communities in northern Ontario.

“There’s so much potential for projects like this to help with the healing of various traumas that Indigenous people have faced over hundreds of years in this country for different reasons,” said Kevin Eshkawkogan, with Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

“We look at this as one venue to help us open up more minds and educate people on what Indigenous people have contributed, not just to northern Ontario, but the rest of the country and around the world.”

Officials said the exhibit is designed to elevate Indigenous people while providing a hands-on experience to inventions and techniques that still influence society today.

“A significant part of northern Ontario includes First Nation communities and Indigenous people and we’re not fulfilling our mandate to be in all of northern Ontario if we do not have a very robust and healthy approach to doing that, again informed and guided by Indigenous people,” said Labine.

Right now Science North remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, people can get a sneak peak of what to expect on YouTube. A one-hour online program Monday highlighted the exhibition while showcasing Indigenous ingenuity, special guests and more.

Officials said it’s about everyone celebrating Indigenous history, culture and traditions and everyone coming together.

“Lets just simply all be good neighbours to each other,” said Eshkawkogan.