A place for families to navigate the early years of parenthood

Childreach is an organization that specializes in programs for families with children from infancy to six-years-old, coming together to learn through play.

“We also focus on specialized parent supports for moms and dads, caregivers who are on their early parenting journey, experiencing the joys as well as some of the challenges with parents,” said Childreach Executive Director, Yvette Scrivener.

These programs and services are paramount for new parents who might not have a support system.

“Somebody who's just making that transition to parenthood might be able to come out and connect with other new parents, share stories about their experiences, talk about successes and challenges, get some information about what other people are finding helpful at this time,” said Lara Vlach, a parent support coordinator.

After receiving a Bell Let’s Talk grant in 2020, the program “MotherReach” was funded.

“It fosters positive attachment, reduces intergenerational trauma, and really makes moms feel supported and cared for in the community. We know early intervention is key with perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, and we can see a lot brighter futures for families when we do this,” said volunteer facilitator, Maddy Wilson.

According to Scrivener, it enabled them to delve into specialized perinatal health programs.

“Helping moms and families overcome some of the anxiety and depression that can come after a pregnancy and in those hectic early days of parenting,” she said.

A list of programs and ways to get involved with the organization can be found on the Childreach website.